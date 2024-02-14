'He's very romantic': Hayley Woo admits to dating Richie Koh

The first official local celebrity couple this year is local actors Hayley Woo and Richie Koh.

This was subtly confirmed by Hayley when contacted by Shin Min Daily News reporters, according to a report published today (Feb 14).

The 31-year-old, who admitted to reporters last year that she is dating someone, is romantically linked to the 30-year-old Star Awards 2023 Best Actor winner as they have been seen interacting with each other on Instagram (IG) with Richie liking all her posts.

Richie also thanked someone that he "loves" in his winning speech during Star Awards last year. These details frequently led netizens to prompt them to "get married" in the comments section of their IG posts.

In addition, an insider also revealed to the Chinese daily that the pair are dating.

When Shin Min reporters contacted Hayley yesterday asking if she would be spending Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, she was reportedly stunned and replied in the negative.

The reporter then revealed that they knew Hayley and Richie are dating and asked how long they have been together.

"I can't remember," she laughed.

Hayley was also asked if Richie is a romantic boyfriend.

[[nid:671089]]

"He is very romantic. He would do a lot of things that boyfriends do," she shared, adding that he would give her flowers and treat her to good food, and she is very happy with him.

However, the pair is leaving marriage to fate for now.

Hayley also said they had no intention of announcing their relationship as they "don't want to affect each other".

When asked if they would keep their marriage a secret, she replied politely: "We would announce when we are married."

The reporters also contacted Richie but did not receive a reply at the time of writing.

ALSO READ: Cinema-goers win lottery after buying numbers in Jack Neo's CNY film Money No Enough 3

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com