Him Law explains the 'enjoyment' of playing villainous characters

While playing a hero can boost an actor's popularity and image on screen, Hong Kong TVB star Him Law likes playing villains.

Speaking to AsiaOne last Saturday (May 31) at the newly opened StarHub flagship store in Paragon, the 40-year-old shared that it was actually "very enjoyable" to play these characters.

He explained: "When playing a heroic character, there are a lot of times when their dialogue, actions and tone are limited by the viewers' expectations, because that's how a hero should be like. But it's different when playing a villain.

"Their purpose is to do bad things and harm others. In the process, they can pretend to be the hero, and they can use any expression and intonation in their speech. The plot has already decided that they are going to do bad things, but there's a lot of space for creativity in the process."

Him and TVB actress Katy Kung were in Singapore last weekend where they met and played games with fans at the StarHub flagship store in Paragon on May 31 and also performed outside Jurong Point the following day.

Him last visited Singapore in 2023, where he attended a health fair. When asked how he felt about returning this time round, he shared that it had been a good experience so far.

"I think there were a lot of changes. When I arrived at Changi Airport, it's very efficient, everything was automated. I think that's great. I also saw many friends that I haven't seen for a long time, and they are as enthusiastic as always," he said.

He added he missed local food including Hainanese chicken rice, nasi lemak, laksa and fish head bee hoon, which he hadn't had the time to eat yet.

He said he would be feasting on chili crab that evening, a dish he would always have when he visits because he loves spicy food.

"I would also buy pandan cake before I return to Hong Kong. I remember over 10 years ago, when I was in Singapore for a StarHub awards event, fans gave each of the TVB actors some cakes. I remembered I received nine cakes which I brought back to Hong Kong. That's a lot, but I was also truly very happy," he added.

[[nid:718658]]

Him's fans can expect to see more of him on screen this year, as he talked to us about two of his upcoming dramas with the broadcaster — Golden Forest and I Only Live Twice.

"These two characters would give viewers the impression that they are villains, but as the story progresses and how these characters develop... It's not convenient for me to say more at this point," he said coyly.

Golden Forest centres around conglomerateur Fang Yangtian (Roger Kwok) who gets in a car accident one day. When he recovers, he announces that he will marry Lin Cheng (Hera Chan) — a woman 30 years his junior — and set up a family trust that would be managed by the family's enemy, lawyer Gao Shen (Him).

Yangtian has three sons, perceived by the public as kind and filial but when their father declares his inheritance plans, a bitter war ensues as they find ways to overturn it.

In I Only Live Twice, luxury resort owner Wenmin (Anita Yuen) saves a young woman Jiaxin (Kelly Cheung) who is in grave danger after being thrown into the sea while investigating the truth behind her parents' deaths. When Jiaxin declares her desire to seek revenge, Wenmin reveals she is actually the leader of a commercial espionage group Eyes of Venus (EOV) and trains Jiaxin to become an industrial spy under her wing.

Jiaxin undergoes transformative facial surgery and changes her name to Xu Yue. After six years of training, she joins Lun Zechen's (Him) company as an internationally renowned designer, with the intention of seeking revenge on him. In the process, she discovers that Wenmin is related to her father's death and all members of EOV, including herself, are just pawns in Wenmin's own revenge plan.

Him told us both dramas were mostly filmed in China's Guangdong province and he had a good experience filming them.

"I had the chance to work with many actors that I have never collaborated with before, such as in Golden Forest, I worked together with many young actors and I became their 'senior'. I also filmed with Roger Kwok, whom I haven't worked with for a long time, so the whole process was a happy one," he said.

For 25 years, StarHub has been bringing viewers closer to the shows, stories, and stars they love. As the company celebrates this milestone, they're excited to bring back the good old days with TVB favourites.

Viewers can catch TVB programmes on StarHub's TVBAnywhere+ Vod Zone or Cantonese Pack.

Look out for our E-Junkies video interview with Him and Katy coming soon!

[[nid:718570]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.