'Is it holding a human brain?' Joe Chen gets imaginative while sightseeing in Singapore with husband

First was Tony Leung and now Joe Chen — It seems that overseas celebrities are making Singapore their travel destination.

In posts and Stories on Joe's Instagram account yesterday (Feb 22), the 43-year-old Taiwan actress shared pictures of her at various attractions across Singapore.

One of the locations she visited was Gardens by the Bay, where she not only admired the flora, but also visited the Avatar: The Experience exhibition there.

"Wow, this monkey is from Avatar too, that's so cool!" Joe said in one of the video clips shared, showing Avatar's fictional version of a monkey — also known as a prolemuris or syaksyuk — holding what appears to be a Yovo fruit.

Human brain? Not really, Joe. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Joe Chen

Joe can then be heard asking curiously: "Is it holding a human brain?"

She also documented her visits at other attractions on her Instagram Stories, including the food they ate at Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant and Bar.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram Story/Joe Chen, Alan Chen

The duo also visited the Museum of Ice Cream where they recorded a quick video of themselves playing with their reflections in a warped mirror. Joe's husband, 33-year-old Malaysian artist Alan Chen, also rearranged letters on a wall in the museum to form their names.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram Story/Joe Chen, Alan Chen

Joe and Alan also went for the Night Safari, a tour that she described as "picturesque" and "healing".

She wrote in the caption: "It's a very healing night zoo. It was really worth coming here — you must go on the walking trails, it's a novel adventure and it's great to come here for a walk after a full meal."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram Story/Joe Chen, Alan Chen

However, some netizens also noticed that she had two gauze-like patches on her inner right thigh in her Instagram post.

One user asked with concern: "Joe, what happened to your leg? Is it sore, or did you injure yourself? Can you please take care of yourself?"

Another laughed: "Did you pull a muscle in your leg? Did you perhaps walk too much?"

Whether she injured herself during her tour of Singapore, it's likely that Joe enjoyed herself — the caption on her Instagram post states: "So much fun!"

