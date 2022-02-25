Holland, Garfield and Maguire recreate Spider-Man pointing meme to announce No Way Home Video release

This is not a drill! Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have recreated the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme. The photo was released on Twitter to announce Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s home media release on April 12, 2022.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

The Spider-Man pointing image first originated from episode 19b of the 1967 Spider-Man animated cartoon, Double Identity. In the episode, a villain attempts to impersonate the titular hero. The image later became a meme in the mid-2010s to describe situations in which two people who are very similar meet.

The meme was recreated very subtly in No Way Home twice and was even referenced in the movie’s script. This photo is a far much accurate recreation – something fans have all been waiting for.

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw all three Spideys return to fight against villains across the multiverse. Garfield and Maguire’s involvement were kept secret for almost two years, but now that the movie has been out for months, Sony has dropped spoiler photos from the big superhero movie.

ALSO READ: Sony drops key Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers in photos

This article was first published in Geek Culture.