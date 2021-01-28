Home of Twice's Tzuyu robbed by someone she knows - and guess what she stole?

Jewellery, watches, cash. These are things we expect a thief to pilfer if they enter our homes.

However, the person who stole from the Tainan family home of Taiwanese pop idol Tzuyu — of the popular Korean girl group Twice — decided she wanted something different.

Taiwanese media reported today (Jan 28) that Tzuyu's mother called the police after realising items had gone missing from their home.

Apart from the fingerprints of family members and their cleaning lady, the police could not find any others. After further investigation, they discovered the culprit was indeed the family's cleaning lady.

The Taiwanese media revealed the 28-year-old woman committed the theft on two occasions and attempted to sell the loot online.

What did she steal, you ask?

62 autographed photos of Tzuyu, 11 music albums, and two autographed pictorial books of the girl group were discovered in her home. The woman — who will be charged — had also managed to sell one item and profited NT$3,000 ($143) from it.

