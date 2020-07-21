'Homeless' Quan Yi Fong clarifies she's not leaving Singapore - she sold her home and is now Addy Lee's house guest

We guess that for Quan Yi Fong, the air at Addy Lee's house is akin to "air in another city".

That's where the television host is putting up after she sold the Siglap condominium she called home for the last eight years, according to reports.

Yi Fong had previously posted on Instagram that she did not "expect to go on another journey in life, to explore another way of living life and to get used to the air in another city".

This caused many netizens to be concerned that she was planning to leave the media industry or packing up to join her daughter, Eleanor Lee, in China.

The host had responded in the comments that she was just moving house, and in an interview with 8 Days, shared that she had, in fact, sold her house just before circuit breaker, having received a "good offer".

However, because of circuit breaker measures, she was unable to go house-hunting to find another place to move into and thus, she is "currently homeless". She still does have a roof over her head as close friend and celebrity hairdresser Addy Lee is putting her up at his place.

Despite her attachment to the Siglap apartment, she felt that the place was too big, especially since her daughter is now mainly based in China. Hence, she thought that a smaller place would be more practical than a big house.

And despite Covid-19 throwing a spanner in her plans, she already has a couple of potential places on her house buying list.

It does look like she's made herself at home in Addy's place, sharing a picture of herself at "home" conducting a live video broadcast with full lighting and audio equipment in place.

