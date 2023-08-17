Hong Kong action star Yuen Wah spotted enjoying semi-retired life with young grandson in Vancouver

If you watched Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Hustle, you would be familiar with the iconic funny yet violent interaction between the landlady and the landlord at the beginning of the film.

The landlord is played by veteran Hong Kong action star Yuen Wah, who is now semi-retired and spotted recently in Vancouver, having a hamburger with his young grandson.

A netizen on Chinese social media website Xiaohongshu posted a picture of herself with the 70-year-old on Tuesday (Aug 15) with the caption: "I can't believe I met a star in Vancouver! He is super nice! And his grandson is very cute too!"

In the photo, Yuen Wah was spotted with a white beard and wore a white T-shirt and shorts. He looked sprightly and in good spirits.

According to Hong Kong publication HK01, Yuen Wah divides his time between filming and staying with his family in Canada now. In recent years, his performances include playing Guang Bo, one of the leaders of Ta Lo in the 2021 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Yuen Wah said in an interview previously that he would bring his wife along when he took up filming projects, otherwise, he would stay with her in Vancouver. They share two children, a daughter and a son.

Their son is reportedly working in the banking industry and has two children of his own. In May this year, Yuen Wah was also spotted hiking with his young grandson in Vancouver.

In that photo that was posted on Xiaohongshu, Yuen Wah had a white beard and ponytail and wore a black puffer jacket with long black pants. He was also carrying his grandson in his arms.

In the caption, the netizen wrote that her husband spotted Yuen Wah and the latter greeted him politely. The netizen asked her husband why he didn't ask for a photo and was told that Yuen Wah had left by then.

She added: "For someone who is able to walk so fast with his grandson in his arms, he is indeed a martial artist."

