Hong Kong actor and former Olympian Alex Fong visits Singapore for T100 triathlon

Hong Kong singer-actor and former Olympian Alex Fong went back to his aquatic roots recently when he took part in the Singapore leg of the T100 Triathlon World Tour.

The competition started its season on April 5 and 6 in Singapore and will head to Vancouver, London, the French Riviera, Las Vegas, Dubai and Doha over 2025.

Alongside the pro 100km race — a two-kilometre swim, 80km bicycle course and 18km run around Marina Bay — there was also an amateur category that Alex and fellow Hong Kong athletes Joseph Yeung and Calvin Katsun participated in as a relay team.

They came in 23rd overall with a time of 4:23:36, and seventh out of 18 in the relay standings. Alex, 45, swam for his team and did a time of 31:28.

In an Instagram post by Yeung, Alex can be seen with his teammates at race registration and outside Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown.

A photo from the airport shows Alex with his new wife Maple Yip too.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DID_HbHPLt2/[/embed]

Katsun also shared an Instagram post from their time in Singapore, this time featuring a photo of Alex looking chiseled in his swimwear.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIK95fZhRL3[/embed]

Alex reposted an Instagram Story from Katsun on April 7, showing himself and his teammates in an AI Ghibli edit, writing: "All went well, thanks to both teammates."

Alex represented Hong Kong at the 2000 Summer Olympics in the 200m backstroke, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley, as well as the 4x100m medley relay and 4x200m freestyle relay.

He became a singer and actor in 2001.

