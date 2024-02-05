Hong Kong actor dies suddenly 2 days after announcing he had proposed to girlfriend

Veteran Hong Kong actor-DJ Eric Cheng died suddenly on Saturday (Feb 3), just two days after announcing that he had proposed to his girlfriend.

According to reports, he had diarrhoea and leg cramps on Friday night and was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment on Saturday morning. He lapsed into a coma while in the intensive care unit.

His parents, family, colleagues and friends were by his side when he died peacefully in the evening.

Eric, who would have turned 57 on Feb 13, had announced just two days prior that he successfully proposed to his girlfriend, former national roller skating athlete Wang Yanzhi.

The radio station where he worked, Metro Broadcast, confirmed his death in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that we inform Eric Cheng, a programme host at Metro Broadcast, left us on Feb 3, 2024.

"The company is deeply saddened and expresses its deep condolences to his family. Metro Broadcast will do its best to provide all assistance to his family and friends."

Wang revealed in an interview that his cause of death is still unknown and will only be concluded after medical examination.

Eric had starred in TVB dramas The Queen of News (2023) and Come Home Love: Lo And Behold (2017).

