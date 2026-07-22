Hong Kong actor Ha Yu says Patrick Tse had trouble recognising friends 1 year ago

Ha Yu recalled the late Patrick Tse had difficulties recognising people about a year ago.

According to a report by Oriental Daily today (July 22), the 80-year-old Hong Kong actor, who had worked with Patrick in TVB drama The Legend of the Condor Heroes (1983), told reporters that he had gone to the doctor about a year ago as he was unwell.

As he was chatting with the doctor, the latter asked if he knew Patrick, which Ha Yu replied in the affirmative, and the doctor said Patrick had difficulties recognising people.

Ha Yu met Patrick in the waiting room later, where he greeted and introduced himself to Patrick. He said that although Patrick had acknowledged him, he believed the latter did not remember him.

Ha Yu, who was speaking to reporters at a press conference for his upcoming drama Under the Rainbow (2026), added he was saddened to hear that he had died.

Patrick, who died of pneumonia on July 16 aged 89, was rumoured to have suffered a stroke just before the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2022, where he won Best Actor for black comedy film Time (2021).

According to reports then, Patrick received his award on stage with a crooked smile, which sparked a wave of concern about his health.

Actors Gordon Lam and Bowie Wu had assured the public then that Patrick wasn't in bad health. Gordon explained Patrick had undergone a major dental treatment prior to the ceremony, which resulted in the left side of his face to be noticeably droopy.

In August 2023, a netizen posted photos she had taken with Patrick in Hong Kong. Despite using a walking stick, he was able to walk steadily without any assistance, which dispelled rumours that he had suffered another stroke the month before and was in the intensive care unit.

Patrick's death was announced by his children Nicholas and Jennifer in separate posts on social media on July 20.

Hong Kong media reported on July 21 that he had been cremated the day before at Wo Hop Shek Crematorium in Fanling, Hong Kong, under his real name Tse Ka Yuk, after a simple ceremony held for him at the hospital.

Nicholas, who was preparing for his Evolution Nic Live concert in China when he rushed back to Hong Kong to see his father on his deathbed, will continue with his scheduled performance in Qingdao, China, on July 25.

In the past few years, Patrick had generally been out of the spotlight and fans were curious about his well-being. He was last spotted in April in a wheelchair and walking stick, having coffee with his friends.

Dr Yeung Ngai Man, a friend of Patrick, posted photos taken with him together with other celebrities over the years in two Instagram posts on July 20 and 21.

He wrote: "R.I.P my dear friend and mentor! Mr Patrick Tse, Hong Kong's most charismatic gentleman on and off screen has passed away peacefully.

"I will miss those stories such as your friendship with Bruce Lee. You also taught me how to smoke my first cigarillo... You will be sorely missed."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com