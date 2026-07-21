Patrick Tse reportedly cremated, former daughter-in-law Cecilia Cheung, Jackie Chan, Stephen Chow pay tribute

Patrick Tse is said to have been cremated yesterday (July 20).

The veteran Hong Kong actor-filmmaker, affectionately known as Sei Gor (fourth brother), reportedly died of pneumonia at age 89 on July 16 in the hospital, according to a report by ST Headline today.

His family were believed to have held a simple ceremony for him at the hospital, without any public mourning, and he was cremated at Wo Hop Shek Crematorium in Fanling, Hong Kong, under his real name Tse Ka Yuk.

Patrick's ex-wife, actress Deborah Lee, as well as their children Nicholas and Jennifer were reportedly seen at the crematorium yesterday morning.

Deborah and Jennifer were approached by reporters at shopping mall Landmark in Hong Kong last evening and when asked about the funeral arrangements, Deborah, 74, said it was "not convenient" to talk about it at the moment, according to a separate report by ST Headline.

In a previous interview, Patrick had said: "I really hope I'll bid goodbye to the world at the happiest point of my life. I'll tell my good friends and family, 'Don't make it a big affair. Let me leave quietly.'"

Patrick's death was announced by Nicholas and Jennifer in separate social media posts yesterday.

Jennifer shared that he had died peacefully in the hospital surrounded by the love of his family, after a period of declining health.

The 43-year-old model-actress, who is based in Canada, also requested for privacy during this difficult period as they mourn him.

Nicholas encouraged fans to not cry or be too sad when they think about his father.

The 45-year-old actor-singer was said to have rushed back to Hong Kong from China, where he was preparing for his concert, to see his father on his deathbed.

Patrick, who reportedly left behind assets with an estimated worth of HK$100 million (S$16.5 million), allegedly left 90 per cent of them to his grandsons Lucas and Quintus, who are under the care of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung after she divorced Nicholas in 2011, Oriental Daily reported yesterday.

The remaining 10 per cent would allegedly be left to Nicholas and Jennifer, who also have two children.

Since Patrick's death was announced, there was an outpouring of tributes dedicated to him from celebrities, including Cecilia, Jackie Chan and Stephen Chow.

While Cecilia did not put it into words, she changed her social media profile photos to black, including Instagram, Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu.

Patrick's ex-girlfriend Coco Ma, a Shanghainese model 49 years his junior, also changed her profile picture to black on her Douyin accounts.

Jackie Chan, 72, made an Instagram and Weibo post, writing: "Incredibly saddened to hear the news that Sei Gor has passed away.

"We've known each other for so long... When I was still a stuntman, he was already a big star. He always looked after me on set and we went through so many things together."

Stephen Chow posted an Instagram Story: "May the best actor Patrick Tse rest in peace."

The 64-year-old filmmaker-actor worked with Patrick in Shaolin Football (2001), where the latter acted as Coach Hung.

Charmaine Sheh, who acted in TVB series Bet Hur (2017) with Patrick, wrote: "I was very lucky to have the opportunity to work with Sei Gor before. He was a senior who was very worthy to learn from. He was very dedicated and willing to share his experience with his juniors. He had high expectations for himself, but was also humorous and graceful.

"I still remember that while filming Bet Hur, I jokingly told him he could become the 'King of Kings'. He immediately told me to pick up the poker cards and said he would teach me some skills. I remember he said, 'The most important thing is to pose with style!'

She added that when she completed filming the drama, Patrick gave her a bouquet of flowers, telling her he was very happy to have worked with her. Remembering him as a warm person, she hoped Patrick would rest in peace.

Singer-actress Charlene Choi also mourned Patrick in a social media post: "My respected Sei Gor, may you rest in peace. Thank you for all the joy you brought me and for sharing your life's wisdom. I will miss you forever."

Celebrities including Kara Wai, Candice Yu, Maria Luisa Leitao, Shu Qi, Karen Mok, Daniel Wu, Linda Chung and JJ Lin also paid their respects in the comments section of Nicholas' post or posted tributes on their social media pages.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com