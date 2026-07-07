Jackie Chan tells Pei Chun students their success is because of their own efforts and not a cane

Jackie Chan was welcomed with overwhelming cheers and applause from more than 900 students and teachers at Pei Chun Public School on Tuesday (July 7) morning.

The 72-year-old martial arts star, who celebrates his 64th year in showbiz today, said: "I am really happy [to be here]. Thank you for your warm welcome, giving an early riser like me a lot of energy."

Jackie's visit to the school is part of Lim Family Foundation's tradition in hosting global icons at their charity events and community initiatives to give local youths a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

During his visit, he engaged with the school's young wushu community and scholars from the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship.

He also viewed wushu, lion and dragon dance performances by the students.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, who graced the event, thanked Jackie and Lim Family Foundation for their support in his opening speech.

He added: "We hope our students will understand that it is a greater blessing to give than to receive. When you help people, you also benefit and grow in the process."

'It's all because of your own efforts'

During the event, Jackie shared his experiences with the students and encouraged them to work hard in their studies.

Recounting his humble beginnings, he said: "I remember joining Peking opera and wushu school when I was six-and-a-half years old. I had to wake up at 5am every morning to run.

"We also had to carry a full glass of water with us and not even a drop could spill out of it, as our teacher would observe and hit us if it happens."

He told students that they are fortunate today as corporal punishments are not allowed, adding: "If you do well in your studies today, it's all because of your own efforts.

"In the past, when we used to slack off in our training, our teacher would hit us with a cane till we see results."

Beginning his career as a child actor and later as a film extra before achieving stardom, Jackie said when he reflected in the past on why he loves acting, he didn't know the exact reason, only that he just wanted to earn a meal.

"I used to go hungry [in school] because my lunch was taken away by Sammo Hung, that's why he is so plump now," he laughed.

Jackie and Sammo, together with Hong Kong martial arts actors Yuen Biao, Yuen Wah, Yuen Mo, Yuen Tai, as well as the late Corey Yuen, were known as the performance troupe Seven Little Fortunes or The Lucky Seven, as they were the most capable students from China Drama Academy in the 1960s.

Praising the Pei Chun students for their performances, Jackie added: "I hope everyone can continue to work hard. We must all have dreams, although they may not come true. However, if we do not have dreams, we will definitely not succeed.

"So please work towards your goal and all the best to you."

Fearful when performing his own stunt scenes

Jackie was asked by a student how he overcame his fears when he performed his stunt scenes in movies.

He shared: "To be honest, I'm actually very fearful when doing a lot of stunts. I'm not a superman, I'm just an ordinary person.

"I only know I want to do well in every scene... I have thought about putting in minimal effort but when the movie is released, I would regret why I didn't do well during filming, but it would be too late by then."

He believed that this also applies to studies and that if students put in their best effort today, they will look back one day in the future and thank themselves for it.

He added: "Over the years, many people have asked me if I am afraid while doing the stunts. I'm definitely frightened, but I know I must do my best in every scene. I may take a low wage then, but I still wanted to do it.

"People are watching, including audiences from all around the world. Decades later, I received an unimaginable amount of returns, and I'm grateful for the hard work that I put in when I was 17 years old, which brings me to where I am today."

About the challenges he faced in filmmaking, Jackie said he used to be willing to film anything his audience wanted to watch, until he realised during a trip to Africa that his actions influenced his younger viewers.

"I wondered how my movies can avoid slapstick. There should be action but no violence, it should also be comedic but not sleazy," he explained, adding it prompted him to participate in more child-friendly films including voicing Master Monkey in the Kung Fu Panda animated film franchise.

Do well by yourself before helping others

Jackie also spoke about his charitable efforts, sharing that he used to receive rations when he was in school and was inspired to help others after something a pastor told him then.

He recalled: "A pastor gave me a piece of clothing and I thanked him. He told me not to thank him as he was just helping others to give them out. He said, 'One day, when you are successful and have the ability and strength, you should go and help others.'

"I would always remember his words and when I felt I was successful enough and that it was time to give back to society, I set up Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation in Hong Kong... and also charity funds in China to set up schools, elderly homes and special education schools."

He added that through his charity efforts internationally, he would also be able to promote Chinese culture to the world.

Jackie said: "When you are young and unable to help others, just do well yourself by studying, listening to your parents, teachers and principal, and helping other students around you.

"When you grow older and are able to help others, then you may go and help your village, your country and even the world. That's what I live by."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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