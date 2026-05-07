Veteran Hong Kong actor Lee Ka Ding says son drained his savings, relayed ex-wife's death 10 days late

Veteran Hong Kong actor Lee Ka Ding has publicly accused his eldest son, actor Augustine Lee, of draining his savings, with the amount estimated to be HK$2 million (S$323,000).

In a recent interview with Hong Kong media As One, the 79-year-old - previously married to Hong Kong actress Frances Shi Ming - said Augustine treated him like a "human ATM".

He and Frances divorced in 1994 and also have a younger son Gregory Lee. Frances died from pneumonia on March 21.

Ka Ding added that Frances was taken care of by Augustine before her death, and in order to provide her a comfortable life, he claimed he gave Augustine a HK$50,000 monthly allowance, on top of covering Frances' medical fees and the expenses incurred by Augustine's three children.

In addition, Ka Ding claimed that he was informed of Frances' death only 10 days later. He alleged that the night before he was notified, Augustine and his wife hid the news from him, using Frances as an excuse to ask for more money from him.

Ka Ding told As One: "I asked him why he only told me now, and he said he was afraid I couldn't accept it… I said, 'Are you kidding me? Why didn't you tell me this earlier? Are you even human?'"

"He's the best at lying. If he hadn't used his mother as an excuse, why would I have given him money?"

Ka Ding said he has little savings left and has to work.

He has also entrusted his financial matters to his younger son Gregory to avoid disputes after his death.

Since 1966, Ka Ding has appeared in a voluminous number of Hong Kong movies and TVB drama series as actor and stuntman. In recent years, he hosted several seasons of the cooking talk show When Grandpa Meets Maria with Maria Cordero and acted in the TVB drama Sinister Beings Season 2 (2024).

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com