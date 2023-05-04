'My master said my kung fu skill would be halved if I had sex': Hong Kong action actor on why he was chaste until 26

There are many reasons why some would choose to maintain their virginity, and it seems kung fu prowess is one of them.

In an episode of the cooking talk show When Grandpa Meets Maria, co-hosted by Maria Cordero, Lee Ka Ding and Kayan Yau, uploaded last Wednesday (April 26), veteran Hong Kong actor and stuntman Ka Ding revealed something shocking and amusing.

In a casual discussion about how the term "food preference" can also be used colloquially to refer to one's sexual preference, Ka Ding, 76, was asked how many partners he has had in his lifetime.

Apart from his current partner, he revealed that he only had one previous one, to the roaring laughter of both Maria and Kayan.

"I was still a virgin at 26," Ka Ding admitted.

Seeing that they were amused, he explained: "My shi fu (kung fu master) said that if I lost my virginity, my kung fu prowess would be halved.

"My master said that my first sexual experience will damage my vital energy, and consequently I'll become weaker in everything I do."

When he was around 15, Ka Ding got to know about Gwan Jing Leung, who has outstanding kung fu abilities, and started learning kung fu from the latter.

In 1965, at the age of 20, he took on the role of a kung fu stuntman.

From 1966 till today, he has appeared in a voluminous number of Hong Kong movies and TVB drama series as actor and stuntman. His latest appearance is in the TVB drama Speakers of Law (2023).

'I accidentally punched a hole through the door'

In 1970, he met his ex-wife Frances Fong and they married after four years of dating. However, they split in 1990.

Unsurprisingly, the reason for their split was linked to kung fu.

Ka Ding elaborated: "It was Frances' birthday and someone called to ask about learning horse-riding from me. She got upset and locked herself in her room.

"When I wanted to open the door, I accidentally punched a hole through the door. She refused to talk to me after that and asked for a divorce."

Even though he refused to sign the papers, Frances still insisted on divorce and moved to the United States with their two children, Augustine and Gregory, who are now both artistes.

Throughout the years, Ka Ding has been wanting to reconcile with Frances. Only recently in 2016 did he get into a relationship with an unnamed divorcee in her 60s.

