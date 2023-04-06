If you're at AMK Hub, you may run into Hong Kong actor Benz Hui selling pastries

It's not every day you get a Hong Kong celebrity hawking stuff at a suburban mall.

Well, some surprised shoppers certainly did a double take when they spotted veteran TVB actor Benz Hui promoting and selling egg tarts, Polo Buns and other pastries.

As it turns out, he was helping his daughter Charmaine Hui at her pop-up store Bakeaholic x Juju.

The 74-year-old was there at around 5pm on Monday (April 3) to show his support, according to Shin Min Daily News.

His appearance quickly turned into a fan meet with excited fans who clamoured to take photos with him and ask for his autograph.

Benz Hui with his fans at Bakeaholic x Juju pop-up store at AMK Hub.

PHOTO: Facebook/Tan Swee Yin

While his appearance received plenty of warm support from his fans over at Ang Mo Kio, comments on the Facebook posts of Juju Wheelock Place and Shin Min Daily News were abuzz with positivity too.

One netizen said: "He is a live advertisement! Business will flourish!"

Another said: "He has great popularity. He's a good father [and a] good husband."

A screengrab of comments on Shin Min Daily News' post.

PHOTO: Facebook/Shin Min Daily News

Another one even asked: "Will you still be at AMK hub? I shall go visit you and your daughter's stall after work."

A screengrab of comments on Juju Wheelock Place's post of Benz Hui.

PHOTO: Facebook/Juju Wheelock Place

Charmaine, 26, opened her first cafe, Cafe Bakeaholic, at Springside Green in December 2020. She later opened another outlet at Wheelock Place, right beside her Hong Kong-styled cafe Juju.

This is not his first time helping out with his daughter's business.

Back in April 2022, he appeared in Charmaine's cafe Juju in Wheelock Place where he was spotted waiting tables. He even recommended the curry fishballs and the luncheon meat egg noodles when asked by the media.

Benz, his wife and Charmaine live in Yishun and he gave the media a tour of his $4 million property then, which reportedly spans 3.5 storeys and has a swimming pool.

Benz also told Shin Min Daily News that he'll be filming a drama series and two movies in China once the borders are fully opened.

"As long as I don't need to be quarantined, I can fly between cities for filming. Once I am free from filming, I will fly back to Singapore!"

Charmaine's pop-up store will be open till April 9.

