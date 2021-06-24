Hong Kong actor Ricco Ng admits being in leaked lewd video, says it didn't bother him that people discussed his size

After being caught with his pants down — literally — Hong Kong actor Ricco Ng is clearing the air and stepping up to admit that he's the one in the leaked video.

Early last month, a 12-second video of a naked man in the shower surfaced, and netizens noted similar physical features — like the dimples and moles on the chest — between the unidentified person and the 22-year-old TVB actor. The man was touching himself and then smiling at the camera.

At that time, Ricco didn't comment on the allegations or the video but TVB executive Virginia Lok said that he had filed a police report.

But on June 18, while attending an event with his fellow cast members from the drama Come Home Love: Lo and Behold, Ricco confessed to Hong Kong media that he is the man in the video.

In response to claims that he was avoiding the public eye and stopped working after the leak, he replied: "Actually, I have been working since the incident, and it's being handled by the police, so I am now focusing on my work."

He declined to comment on who leaked it, or why he decided to film it, citing that investigations are underway and it's not convenient to do so.

However, the actor admitted that in retrospect, he "shouldn't have filmed" it. Ricco also openly said that he "wasn't bothered" by the fact that people were commenting on the size of his 'tool'.

When asked if the video could have been leaked by his ex-girlfriend, Ricco laughed and said that the press was "overthinking".

