Hong Kong actor Ricco Ng allegedly the man in explicit shower video leaked over the weekend

An explicit video, allegedly of Hong Kong actor Ricco Ng in the shower, surfaced over the weekend.

The leaked 12-second video shows a man of around the same age as 22-year-old Ng, with similar features such as dimples and moles on his chest, touching himself and then smiling at the camera.

The popular actor, who appears in long-running TVB sitcom Come Home Love: Lo And Behold (2017 to present), has not commented on the video.

But TVB executive Virginia Lok revealed that Ng has filed a police report, while a producer on the show said he was waiting for the television station to make a decision on Ng's role in the hit series, which airs daily.

Ng, who made his debut in 2015, has been linked romantically to Honey Ho, a Miss Hong Kong 2018 contestant, but he has denied they are an item.

In October last year, he unwittingly revealed on Instagram that he was dating an older woman, known only as Charlotte, when he posted some staycation photos of the two of them. The news caused a stir as she is 10 years older than him.

ALSO READ: River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.