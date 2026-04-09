Roger Kwok takes break from acting to focus on tennis: 'It won't be surprising if I don't want to act anymore'

Roger Kwok has been taking a break from acting to focus on his personal life since leaving Hong Kong broadcaster TVB in November 2025.

The 61-year-old Hong Kong actor said in reports published on April 5: "I have a business that requires holding meetings frequently.

"I have also set up a tennis team with a few celebrities and will be leading the team to China to hold friendly matches, mainly for charity events."

Roger, who joined Hong Kong showbiz in 1986 and is known for his performances in dramas including Square Pegs (2003), Last One Standing (2008), Black Heart White Soul (2014) and Golden Forest (2025), told reporters last November upon leaving TVB that having been in the industry for so many years, he is happiest to be able to make his own decision.

Since January, he has been serving as president of Hong Kong Artiste Tennis Team, also known as A Team, which was set up by actors Timothy Cheng, Tony Hung, Hugo Wong and Cindy Lee, who is also a former national tennis player.

Roger told media in the latest interview that he left TVB after feeling a need to change his lifestyle, and it wasn't entirely his own decision, as acting puts him in a passive position.

Since then, he has also explored new sports including pickleball and beach tennis, as well as exploring new business ventures he is interested in.

He said he would be taking a break from acting for now, adding: "I haven't thought about whether I still have that urge to act. It won't be surprising if I don't want to act anymore one day."

Despite that, Roger is still open to suitable scripts, including microdramas which he hasn't tried before, but it will all depend on his remuneration.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com