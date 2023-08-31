Hong Kong actress Rain Lee brings dog out for walk in Hermes Birkin bag

Sometimes, dogs just have it better than us humans.

Hong Kong actress Rain Lee took to Xiaohongshu recently to post a photo she took during a night stroll with her dog Creamy.

"Little baby is really cute when he sleeps, but once he wakes up, he goes all out. It just so happens that my work was during the day and I had nothing to do at night so let me take you out for a walk," wrote the 39-year-old.

She attached photos she took with Creamy, who was snuggled up in her handbag in one of them.

However, what caught some people's attention was not her furfriend but the expensive handbag it was sitting in: the Hermes Birkin Shadow 25 in white.

The cost?

A whopping S$70,000.

According to luxury broker Sotheby's, Hermes handbags from this particular line are an "extraordinarily rare find".

Over the past few years, Rain has been focusing on her acting career in mainland China. Most recently, she starred in the 2022 drama Modern Dynasty.

