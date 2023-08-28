'I was tired after frying a few times': Charmaine Sheh tries cooking char kway teow

Eating delicious food is satisfying, but cooking it? Not so much, according to Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh.

The 48-year-old has been in Malaysia for the past two months to film her drama Modern Dynasty Part 2: War of Others with TVB actor Him Law.

She took to Xiaohongshu last Thursday (Aug 24) to share how she tried to cook char kway teow in Kuala Lumpur.

"The film crew invited the fried kway teow noodle truck to our shooting location. I got curious and wanted to try it myself," wrote Charmaine, adding a video of herself stir-frying the noodles.

She seemed to get the hang of it as she tossed the noodles in one hand while pouring soy sauce into the wok with another.

She eventually gave up after a few rounds of tossing the noodles, laughing and patting the chef on the shoulder.

"The chef makes it look easy but it's actually very difficult. The wok is very big and there are a lot of portions to be cooked at a time. It's really heavy!" she remarked.

"I was tired after frying a few times, and with the hot weather, I was sweating profusely in no time. Fortunately, the result was delicious."

She added that she now understands how hard it is being a chef, and that we must "cherish the food and the dedication behind it".

She also thanked the chef and mentioned that char kway teow with fresh cockles is "super delicious".

ALSO READ: Shawn Yue reveals reason he dropped out of public eye for years

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.