Tavia Yeung brings children to Malaysia to celebrate husband Him Law's birthday

Celebrating your spouse's birthday is normal, but going overseas with two young kids in tow to do that is another level.

Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung did that for her husband, TVB actor Him Law, who is filming Modern Dynasty Part 2: War of Others in Malaysia.

Tavia travelled all the way from Hong Kong to Malaysia with their two children, daughter Little Pearl, three, and son Eden, one, to give her husband a surprise and celebrate their birthday together.

In the photos shared on her Instagram account which appears to have been deleted, there are two cakes on the table, one for each of them. Both Tavia and Him were born in August.

Him carries Eden while Tavia carries Little Pearl, and all of them show a dazzling smile on their faces.

Tavia and Him started dating after filming The Hippocratic Crush (2012) together, and subsequently married in 2016.

