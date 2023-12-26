Hong Kong former beauty queen and actress Bonnie Lai, 46, commits suicide

Hong Kong former actress Bonnie Lai died today (Dec 26) aged 46.

She had committed suicide by allegedly burning charcoal in her home and was later found unconscious by one of her sons this afternoon, reported several Hong Kong publications.

She later died at the hospital.

When contacted, her first husband, Hong Kong action actor Kenneth Low, confirmed her death.

Bonnie entered showbiz after emerging runner-up of Miss Asia 1995 beauty pageant. Her first drama was Vampire Expert II in 1996 and she also played Simon Yam's girlfriend in the 1996 movie Young and Dangerous 3.

She married Kenneth in 1998 and had two sons with him. They divorced in 2006 and in the following year, she married a doctor and subsequently had another two sons.

Just last night, Bonnie posted several photos of a Christmas feast on her Instagram Story. Members of the public have taken to the comments section in her last post on Oct 2 — ironically to celebrate her third son's 16th birthday — to express their disbelief and condolences.

