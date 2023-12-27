'See you again in the next life': Late Hong Kong actress Bonnie Lai messaged husband before taking own life

Hong Kong former actress Bonnie Lai reportedly sent her husband Angus Hui one last message yesterday (Dec 26) morning before taking her own life.

"See you again in the next life," she wrote.

When Hui rushed back to their apartment in North Point, Bonnie had already shown no signs of life, according to reports by Hong Kong publications.

Bonnie died yesterday at the age of 46 by suicide. One of their sons found her lying unconscious on the bed at about 1pm yesterday, with burnt charcoal in the toilet.

She was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital for emergency treatment where she was later pronounced dead.

The night before, she had posted Instagram Stories of her having a barbeque feast for Christmas.

Hui, said to be a cosmetic surgeon, and their two sons were later spotted at the hospital. They did not comment when approached by Hong Kong reporters.

Prior to her death, Bonnie was said to have been suffering from depression for many years. Her condition was reportedly erratic and she needed to go to the hospital for treatment regularly.

According to a report by ST Headlines yesterday, actor Simon Yam, 68, who worked with Bonnie in the movie Young and Dangerous 3 in 1996, expressed his sadness towards her death, adding that she had always been a "cheerful and good girl".

Simon, who also lost his friend, Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow, about two weeks ago, said: "Many friends have left. Life is unpredictable. I hope they rest in peace. Everyone should cherish the people around them."

Bonnie's last work is the currently airing Hong Kong drama Legal Affair, where she made a cameo appearance.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



