Hong Kong movie Drifting dominates Golden Horse Awards 2021 with 12 nominations

The nominations for the 58th Golden Horse Awards were announced on Oct 5 and the movie Drifting came up tops.

The Golden Horse Awards is among the most prestigious in the world of Chinese language cinema and Drifting scored twelve nominations — the most at this year's event — including Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, and Best Leading Actor.

Director Jun Li said he was "very excited and surprised to have received so many nominations".

The movie's leading actor Francis Ng added: "I am so happy to be nominated. Congratulations to all the friends who have been selected for the list. This is the result of everyone's contribution. I hope everyone will get a prize!"

Loletta Lee and Francis Ng in a still from Drifting. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Produced by mm2 Studios Hong Kong, Drifting is an unfiltered depiction of the trials and tribulations faced by the region's homeless population. The film was inspired by a true story when government officials cleared the belongings of homeless people living under a flyover in Sham Shui Po.

When it was released in Hong Kong in June, it raked in HK$6.4 million (S$1.1 million) at the box office. Not only did it catch the eye of the Hong Kong public, Drifting also made waves overseas.

The film was invited to a number of international film festivals, from the Rotterdam International Film Festival to Italy Udine Far East Film Festival.

The winners will be revealed at the Golden Horse Awards Ceremony on Nov 27 in Taipei.

