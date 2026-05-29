'They don't hire people beyond a certain age': HK veteran actress Law Lan on leaving TVB in 2025

Fans of Hong Kong actress Law Lan were left concerned in 2025 after she revealed that she had fallen at home and was hospitalised for eight days.

The veteran actress, who has been in showbiz since the 1950s, was removed from the list of artistes on TVB's website the same year.

Law Lan later told reporters on Nov 30, 2025, that she left TVB when her contract expired as the broadcaster did not discuss a contract renewal.

Though off the screen since then, Hongkongers have frequently shared sightings of Law Lan and her helper in malls and public spaces.

Speaking to reporters at the premiere of Beyond Hostage Crisis on May 26, Law Lan revealed that she is still recovering from the fall and requires regular check-ups.

The 91-year-old, who was seen using a walking cane while being supported by her domestic helper, also shared that she hopes to have the opportunity to act again in the future and has no plans to retire.

"I feel uncomfortable when I am not filming. I don't find work hard at all. I'm very happy to work because it's like being with a big family when you are with a large group of people," she said.

Law Lan has never married and does not have children of her own.

Asked about speculations that she did not renew her contract due to health issues, Law Lan denied such claims, stating that it was not her choice to leave.

"They didn't look for me, nor invited me (to film anything)," she said, adding that the company has its own policy on contract renewals. "I heard they don't hire people beyond a certain age and I'm already way past that age."

But Law Lan later clarified that a TVB executive had previously approach her to negotiate a renewal. However, she was advised not to rush into signing as the salary offered was very low.

Beyond Hostage Crisis, directed by Tony Leung Hung Wah, is based on the 2010 Manila hostage situation, when a police officer dismissed from his job hijacked a tourist bus at Rizal Park with 21 Hong Kong tourists on board.

Law Lan plays the role of a family member of one of the tourists in the film.

The film was released in Hong Kong on Thursday (May 28).

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editor@asiaone.com