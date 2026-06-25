Hong Ling battles fear of heights to skydive with Nick Teo

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo have gone on another adventure together, this time skydiving in Chongqing, China.

The actors made an Instagram post on June 24 where they got on the plane before the jump, with 31-year-old Hong Ling writing: "At some point in life, someone might ask you to jump out of a plane. It's important that you say yes."

In her next post, she wrote: "I did it! For years, heights terrified me. But I kept thinking if I waited until I was older, I would become even more afraid to take risks. I'm glad I'm alive!

"Another bucket list item checked off."

She added that there is still much of the world she wants to see and explore with her 36-year-old actor husband and doesn't want fear, age, or "maybe someday" to stop them from creating good memories.

Together with the post is a video of her doing a tandem skydive where she is visibly enjoying the experience.

Nick commented on her post: "You're amazing! I even wanted to back out at the last minute... just that I couldn't."

As it turns out, that makes both of them.

Hong Ling also posted an Instagram Story where Nick was first to jump out of the plane.

"I nearly backed out when Nick vanished off the plane. It all happened too fast to react. I'll go first next time," she wrote.

He reposted the story and commented: "What do you mean next time?"

The couple, who took home the Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards during Star Awards in April, will be appearing next in local crime drama No Other Way, which premieres on June 29, airing weekdays on Channel 8 at 9pm and on demand on Mewatch.

[[nid:738782]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.