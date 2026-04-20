'Slow burner' Nick Teo celebrates 1st Star Awards win with wife Hong Ling who 'cried more than him'

Dreams do come true, and they're made sweeter when your loved ones are there with you - Nick Teo is the perfect example.

At Star Awards last night (April 19), the local actor bagged his first-ever win, bringing home a Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes trophy. It was his fourth nomination in the category.

When his name was called out by Hong Kong actress Ada Choi - the award presenter for the category - he was dumbfounded and had to be urged by actors Brandon Wong and Desmond Ng to go on stage.

His actress wife Hong Ling, who was seated in front of him also stood up in shock and clutched his hand as he rose to walk to the stage.

Taking to Instagram today to celebrate his achievement, the 36-year-old wrote: "I finally got my first! I can now put one of my very own awards in the trophy cabinet at home!"

In Nick and Hong Ling's home, they have a cabinet specially made to store their trophies won over the course of their acting careers. Before yesterday's ceremony, it stored Hong Ling's numerous trophies on its upper compartment, while its lower one - meant for Nick - was empty.

Nick continued in his post: "I am overwhelmed in the best way. I woke up to lots of messages from friends and supporters who are genuinely happy for me. I thank god for all of you...

"It has not been an easy road for me but it is all worth it. I know I have always been a slow burner and I need more time compared to others. Like my manager once told me, in a race, I'm more of a marathon runner than a sprinter. I'll keep running at my own pace but I'll never stop!"

While thanking his fanclub, he joked that they were "in trouble" as he now wants to win more awards in the future. He also showed gratitude to his mentors, friends and family, the former of whom he specially thanked for opportunities presented to him.

Hong Ling also made an Instagram post and wrote in admiration: "My husband is the most popular male artiste! Okay, I need a moment - because I cried more than him last night. At yesterday's Star Awards, we both won Top 10 Most Popular Artistes. This is my fifth time and his first. The moment he stood on stage, I couldn't hold back my tears."

The moment he stood on stage, I couldn't hold back my tears."

During the award ceremony, Hong Ling could be seen crying as Nick gave his acceptance speech on stage and held his new trophy. Also teary-eyed, he dedicated a part of his speech to her: "Lastly, I want to thank the person sitting in the audience - my wife.

"People say, 'Start a family first and build your career later'. I never understood why, but now I know. Thank you for giving me a family so that I can go out and work hard for my dreams without worries. I love you."

In her post, Hong Ling continued: "From small roles and supporting characters to lead roles, he's waited a very long time. I'm so proud of you and so touched that you've finally been recognised!"

After winning 8Days' Shirtless Guys Search in 2012, Nick made his acting debut in the Channel 8 long-form drama 118 in 2014, where he first met Hong Ling. They then began dating in 2015 and got married in December 2023 after eight years of dating.

The couple are now filming the drama In His Hands (formerly named Crisis Man), starring Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu.

[[nid:734099]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.