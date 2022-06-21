Hot male celebs who have birthdays in June

Can you believe we’re already halfway through 2022? But before we start panicking about our unresolved new year’s resolutions, let’s take a break and indulge in some fine men who are turning a year older in June.

From local celebs such as Andie Chen and Allan Wu to South Korean heartthrobs Lee Min-ho and Park Bo-gum, here are the yummy men to wish a happy birthday to.

1. Max Nattapol Diloknawarit (June 9, 1994)

With a mischievous grin, a chiselled face and a muscular body blessed with abs and strong arms, it’s hard to not be lured in by the boyish charms of Thai actor Nattapol Diloknawarit, who goes by the name Max.

Since shooting to fame in a gay drama Together With Me (2017 and 2018) with fellow actor Tul Pakorn, Max, who turns 28 in June, has also starred in another drama Bangkok Love Stories 2: Innocence (2018). Besides acting, the fresh-faced youth has also modelled, graced magazine covers and hosted travel shows on Thai television.

2. Allan Wu (June 11, 1972)

Allan Wu turns 50 in June, but we think the boyish actor-host could probably beat us in the gym easy. With his rugged good looks and trim physique, Allan has become a poster boy for fitness since gracing the debut issue of Men’s Health Singapore in 2003.

His secret? The father of two, who was married to former actress Wong Li Lin, revealed to Young Parents in 2018 that his favourite three exercises are push-ups, pull-ups and swimming. So if you ever need motivation to get back to your workout routine, head to his Instagram where he posts many photos of his own fitness journey, as well as glimpses into his family and personal life.

3. Neil Patrick Harris (June 15, 1973)

He acts, he sings, he hosts and he even does magic. There’s possibly nothing American actor Neil Patrick Harris can’t do since conquering TV, film and stage.

The 49-year-old boasts an extensive body of works, including playing the charming Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother (2004-2015), Desi Collings in Gone Girl (2014) and Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2014). Openly gay, Neil is happily married to actor-chef David Burtka, a.k.a Scooter in How I Met Your Mother, whom he also has two kids via surrogacy with.

4. Park Bo-gum (June 16, 1993)

With roles in hit series such as Reply 1988 (2015-2016), Love in the Moonlight (2016) and Encounter (2018) and movies including The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014) and Coin Locker Girl (2015), Park Bo-gum’s fame has skyrocketed, with the 29-year-old becoming one of the most sought after actors in South Korea. It’s no surprise, since he has been blessed with youthful and boyish features and an enviably smooth mien that just screams boy next door.

5. Andie Chen (June 16, 1985)

You might have seen him in local dramas such as The Little Nyonya (2008), The Journey (2013-2015) and The Lead (2017), but did you know that Andie Chen has his very own YouTube channel? Titled Kandie Family, the channel features videos of him and his loving wife, fellow artiste Kate Pang, together with their two kids Aden and Avery, covering a range of topics from parenting insights to getting a glimpse into their family life.

6. Lee Min-ho (June 22, 1987)

Lee Min-ho first stole our hearts as a bad boy in his breakthrough role as Go Jun-pyo in South Korean drama Boys Over Flowers (2009) and he has continued to captivate us since, with dramas such as City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013) and Legend of the Blue Sea (2016) which he stars with fellow top Hallyu star Gianna Jun Ji-hyun.

7. Jung Yong-hwa (June 22, 1989)

With a lean physique, beguiling doe-eyes and soulful vocals, it is no wonder that South Korean singer and actor Jung Yong-hwa is such a hit. Besides crooning to us with his rock band, CNBLUE, Yong-hwa has also proven his acting chops with multiple roles in productions including You’re Beautiful (2009), The Three Musketeers (2014) and The Package (2017).

8. Nichkhun (June 24, 1988)

Don’t let his big, bright eyes and baby face fool you. Thai-American singer-actor Nichkhun boasts a ripped physique that is the envy of many. After all, Nichkhun is part of South Korean boyband 2PM, whose members pride themselves on having buff bodies and a tough, masculine image.

9. Rain (June 25, 1982)

Behind Jung Ji-hoon’s boyish appearance and killer body (go on, Google it) lies a whole host of sick dance moves and acting abilities. Going by his stage name Rain, the multi-hyphenate is remembered as one of the pioneers of the Hallyu Wave with his solo musical career and his Hollywood entry with roles in Speed Racer (2008) and Ninja Assassin (2009). Turning 40 in June, Rain is happily married to fellow A-lister, South Korean actress Kim Tae Hee and they welcomed their first daughter in 2017

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.