House of the Dragon finale hits highest HBO viewership since end of Game of Thrones

The season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon saw 9.3 million people tuning in.

This comes after the show's soaring viewership, which averages 29 million viewers in the US across all episodes in the series. According to HBO, this more than triples their average premiere-night audience with strong catch-up viewing.

However, outside of the US, House of the Dragon actually surpassed Season 8 of Game of Thrones. This makes it the most viewed HBO title ever in Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan on an HBO streaming service.

"We're so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time," said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max, in a statement. "Congrats to George, Ryan, Miguel and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season."

Back in 2019, the Game of Thrones series finale attracted more than 19.3 million viewers.

With House of the Dragon expected to last four seasons, perhaps the series finale in the show's fourth season will draw even more record-breaking numbers.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.