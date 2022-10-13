House of the Dragon will last four seasons to complete Targaryens' story

The first season of House of the Dragon may soon be approaching its end, but the story of the Targaryens is set to live on. Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has confirmed that the prequel series will consist of four seasons, with each one containing ten episodes.

The news comes by the way of his personal blog post, which starts off with musings on pro football before delving into his satisfaction at having ten whole episodes to flesh out the narrative of House of the Dragon.

"I mean, I cannot really review the show, that would be crazy, I am hardly objective… but I do want to commend Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik and the cast and crew for the work they’ve done. Sunday (Oct 9)’s episode, Lord of the Tides, was everything I hoped it should be,” the author wrote.

Martin then went on to share about the current episode and season count is being planned for the pipeline: “It is going to take four full seasons of ten episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

A 13-episode-per-season count was initially brought up, but he acknowledged that would have risked complaints that the show was too 'slow' or that 'nothing happened'.

Over the course of eight episodes, House of the Dragon has proven itself to be a worthy successor toits predecessor, with each of the first five episodes averaging a whopping 29 million viewers. The most recent episode, The Lord of the Tides, presented yet another time jump, which Martin actually addresses in his post.

Set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the HBO series is based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, and tells the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I Targaryen’s children battling for control of the Iron Throne. A new episode airs every Sunday, and you can check out the teaser for the upcoming episode 9 below: