How are 2nd-gen celebs Chantalle Ng, Chen Yixi and Calvert Tay coping with being around their parents 24/7?

Living with the fam isn't always a walk in the park for some of us. Tensions rise, tempers flare, and the occasional argument that threatens to shake the walls of the house ensues.

But what happens when you're made to spend almost every waking moment with them? Will cooler heads prevail or do emotions get in the way when you butt heads with the parents?

Well, we decided to check in with the kids of local celebs — who are also artistes in their own right — and find out what it's like being around their parents 24/7.

"I think it has been great! Of course, it's inevitable that there's friction in the initial days, but I think after that, it became a great opportunity for the family to bond together. For example, we found out my sister is actually super good at cooking and it was very heartwarming.

"Normally, everyone is used to doing their own stuff, and going out for their own activities. However, we are now put in a position to really work things out together as a family, and as a team! I feel that the family dynamics have improved! For my parents, they have been really chill parents all along, so it's just finding new things to do together, such as learning mahjong, which is still very difficult." — Chen Yixi, son of Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun

"I guess for us, especially in this generation, it's not often that you see your parents 24/7, so when this circuit breaker was announced, honestly I was a little fearful that arguments were going to happen and bumping heads was inevitable.

"But honestly, the past two weeks have been alright actually. It's actually a good time to really sit down and have a nice lunch or dinner and just communicate, and my relationship with my parents has improved tremendously.

"I'm not saying there are no arguments whatsoever — these kind of things are inevitable — but with the right mindset and attitude, it can actually be fun to bond as a family and do things together. We have been working out a lot, and my mum and I sometimes take turns to cook lunch or dinner." — Calvert Tay, son of Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang

"I'm enjoying my time with my mum! I didn't have enough time to spend with her when we were both busy with work. Now, our routine includes having meals, exercises, and chit-chats together. This lifestyle is what I imagined the future to be like when she's way older, and I'm glad we're living a glimpse of it now. They're all really valuable moments for me." — Chantalle Ng, daughter of Lin Meijiao

