How Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan keep the spark in their marriage alive

Let’s be real — there is no perfect one-size-fits-all approach to maintaining any marriage. No shortcuts nor quick fixes, not even if you are head over heels for each other.

Just like any couple, Mandopop superstar Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan have to constantly work on what they have together now.

Married for almost five years (since 2015) with two kids in tow — five-year-old Hathaway and three-year-old Romeo — how does the couple still manage to keep their marriage fresh?

This is on top of the stress from netizens who voiced their judgemental comments of the couple’s relationship — or rather Hannah — stretching from as early as their initial dating days.

Turns out, it is something that’s not-so-secret after all. Something that new mums especially could overlook when things get busy with the kids.

Boils down to one thing

It is all about “care” when it comes to keeping the spark alive, the 26-year-old revealed in an interview with 8Days.

A lot of hard work is needed to maintain the love they have for each other, shared, Hannah.

No matter how long a couple has been together, putting in the effort, day in and out, to make things work is key.

Although being a mum is viewed as a noble role or responsibility, she is first a woman before she is a mother. Hannah further shares with 8Days that she always puts Jay first, even before their children.

While taking on various roles within the household and focusing her attention on the kids, a mum could find her identity diminished or her needs taking a backseat.

A reminder for all mums

PHOTO: Instagram/hannah_quinlivan

To which Hannah seeks to remind: “I understand that a lot of mums will want to focus all their attention on their kids after giving birth, but I feel that it’s important to have a sense of self-confidence.”

According to her, it is important for mums “to remember to pay some attention to yourself”.

“You have to carve out some time, occasionally, for date nights,” she added.

Earlier in June, the family took to the outdoors to celebrate Romeo’s third birthday.

PHOTO: Instagram/hannah_quinlivan

It was a cosy affair lounging on the grass with a makeshift projector showcasing precious moments of the family. There was even an outdoor fire pit.

There was also a shot of Jay and Hannah’s backs as they revisited past moments together.

The couple has been known to be protective over their kids, shielding them from the public’s eye.

While full-frontal shots of their children have been revealed previously on their social media accounts, their features are often covered with sunglasses or digital stickers.

PHOTO: Instagram/hannah_quinlivan

This article was first published in theAsianparent.