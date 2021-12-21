How these celeb mums are celebrating the holidays and new year

It's definitely the most wonderful time of the year with Christmas just around the corner and the new year following after, and these celebrity mummies have a few things planned for the upcoming holidays.

Joanne Peh

PHOTO: Instagram/joannepeh

Actress Joanne Peh and her family are getting themselves into the Christmas mood by visiting The Gingerbread House at Teresa Brewer.

In an Instagram post on Dec 14, Joanne shared a cute little video of her family exploring the festive installations.

The mum of two and her actor husband Qi Yuwu will also be saying goodbye to their home renovation woes soon as they hope to finally move in to their new abode before Chinese New Year.

Nurul Aini

PHOTO: Instagram/aanurul

If you're looking for calm and relaxing things to do, you can take Nurul Aini's recommendation.

"This holiday season, I have been loving my afternoon tea sessions as it helps me to relax during my day off!

"With busy schedules and taking care of the kids, I try to pamper myself to get ahead by enjoying these sweet treats," the Lion Mums star wrote in her Instagram post.

Ase Wang

PHOTO: Instagram/ase_wang

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Singaporean actress Ase Wang and her family, who are based overseas. Not only is this going to be her baby daughter Kaya's first Christmas, it's also going to be a special reunion with Ase's parents, whom she haven't seen in two years.

In her Instagram post, the first-time mummy said her favourite holiday is none other than Christmas.

Fann Wong

PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiaiwong

Local veteran actress Fann Wong and her son Zed will be spending Christmas without Christopher Lee who is away for work. But they are grateful that they can still connect with him through FaceTime.

It seems Fann still has a lot of things to do for the holidays before the new year.

With her online bakery shop Fanntasy newly opened, the celeb mum shares just how much it's keeping her occupied. We're sure she will continue to have her hands full all through 2022.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.