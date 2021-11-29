How these 7 celeb mums are spending the school holidays with their kids

The year-end school holidays have started in Singapore and local celebrity mums have made sure to spend it well with their kids. With all the different activities they’ve done with their kiddos, you might just get inspired about what to do during the school holidays with your own family!

Not wasting a minute of their kids’ school break, these celeb mummies have gone on fun little adventures with their little ones. From staycations, to visiting popular spots around the island or just simply spending a day together — they’ve done it all.

Celeb mums share what you can do during the school holidays

1. Joanne Peh

Singaporean actress Joanne Peh recently shared that her children are “embracing music joyfully” this school holidays while taking their piano classes.

In her Instagram post, the celeb mum shared that her children’s classes are 30 minutes long and that their books are “very child friendly".

Having stopped her own piano lessons as a child, Joanne found it endearing that her kids readily agreed to learn the instrument. “It’s such a powerful language that I wish I had mastered,” she wrote.

If you’re still wondering what to do during the school holidays, why not take up some lessons with your own kiddos as well!

2. Fann Wong

After launching her own pastry brand, acclaimed actress and host Fann Wong appears to be taking time off to relax at Coney Island.

The celeb mum didn’t write much in her Instagram post, but she did share several photos of her son Zed exploring the beach, calling him a “ranger at Coney Island".

3. Sheila Sim

First-time mum Sheila Sim seems to have her hands full looking with three girls at the newly-opened Museum of Ice Cream in Singapore.

With all the sweet and whimsical installations at the museum, the local actress-model took to Instagram to share adorable photos of her and her baby daughter Layla around the dessert paradise.

If you haven’t visited the museum, you might also like to consider adding it to your list of what to do during the school holidays.

4. Jamie Yeo

For those who want to spend a calm relaxing day with the kiddos, take some inspiration from Jamie Yeo who recently traipsed around the Kingfisher Wetlands at Gardens by the Bay with her family.

While they seemed to have had a great time, the local actress shared her disappointment at not seeing any of the gloriously hued birds. But they did enjoy the new Shake Shack outlet there.

“Best ‘attraction’ ever guys,” Jamie wrote in her Instagram post with a cute photo of her and her two kids walking through the gardens.

5. Nurul Aini

TV presenter and actress Nurul Aini recently spent the school holidays having a “mummy and son day” with her son Shan. As she spent the previous week with her daughter, the celeb mum decided to enjoy some private time together with her son.

In her Instagram post, she humorously wrote, “Let’s go shopping, Shan! Don’t worry, I brought Daddy’s card.”

6. Jacelyn Tay

Like many of us who want to go on a quick getaway with our loved ones, former Mediacorp actress Jacelyn Tay spent a “very short but super enjoyable” staycation with her son.

The celeb mum shared a series of photos of Zavier enjoying some time in the pool and under the sun as well as trying some delicious food.

Jacelyn wrote that she was able to “chillax” during their stay at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore.

7. Tay Kewei

With the release of Disney’s latest movie, Encanto, Singapore singer Tay Kewei brought her family to see the film. In her post, the mum of two shared that she was so moved by the movie that she cried more than once.

“Definitely one to watch with the family,” she wrote in her caption along with a family photo so bright and colourful it appears as if they jumped out of the movie!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.