Feeling the Fanntasy: Fann Wong sells 1,000 tarts in 30 minutes on pastry shop's launch day

Veteran actress Fann Wong's new online pastry shop Fanntasy is certainly off to a fann-tastic start.

All 1,000 of the tarts available in its pilot launch were snapped up within 30 minutes, Fann announced on Instagram today (Oct 13).

"Thank you for your love," the 50-year-old shared in an Instagram Story, adding that Fanntasy is "officially sold out" and will share more information about its relaunch on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Only two types of whole tarts were up for grabs — musang king gula melaka ($68), filled with durian pulp and house-made gula melaka, and Valrhona chocolate ($58), with a creamy chocolate filling and almond sponge.

Fantasy's online store went live at 9.29am this morning, but is currently not accepting any additional orders.

The actress is quite the avid baker, regularly taking to Instagram to share her recipes and baking escapades. She also featured as a judge on Mediacorp baking competition Creme de la Creme.

ALSO READ: Battle of the Creme de la Creme judges: Fann Wong launches own online pastry shop; Jeanette Aw returns to baking after month-long wellness break

kimberlylim@asiaone.com