Battle of the Creme de la Creme judges: Fann Wong launches own online pastry shop; Jeanette Aw returns to baking after month-long wellness break

If you've been following her on Instagram or her stint as a judge on Mediacorp baking competition Creme de la Creme, you would have known that veteran actress Fann Wong is quite the avid baker.

When the 50-year-old posted a video of her baguettes last year, her husband, actor Christopher Lee, even commented that she should "open a bakery right now".

And it seems like she did heed that advice after all — she'll be launching an online pastry shop that's aptly called Fanntasy on Oct 13.

As of now, the store will only sell two types of whole tarts — musang king gula melaka ($68) and Valrhona chocolate ($58). According to 8days.sg, Fann's creations were inspired by Christopher as well as their son, Zed, who also happens to spend quite a fair bit of time in the kitchen himself.

Musang King Gula Melaka Tart. PHOTO: Fann Wong

Do note that only 1,000 tarts will be available for Fanntasy's pilot launch, so it's fastest fingers first! Orders will open on Fanntasy's website starting from 9.29am on launch day.

To keep up with the demand, Fann has reportedly partnered with a licensed baker, whose identity remains under wraps.

Fann isn't the only local celebrity that's a baking goddess. Her Creme de la Creme co-judge, Jeanette Aw, also happens to be a whizz in the kitchen — in fact, Jeanette even took a Superior Patisserie course at the famed Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo in Japan.

Jeanette, too, has her own patisserie called Once Upon A Time. When she launched it a few months back in May, her pastries were so popular that the website crashed for a few hours.

On Aug 7, the 42-year-old homegrown actress said that she will be taking a temporary wellness break after she "blacked out" while baking a batch of orders. However, she just announced yesterday (Sept 27) that Once Upon a Time will be back in the game soon and a Google Forms for preorders will be available on Wednesday (Sept 29) at 12 pm.

She will also be introducing a new creation to the menu — an orange olive cake topped with candied orange slices.

