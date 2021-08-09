Jeanette Aw to take a break after she fainted in bakery

SINGAPORE - Home-grown actress Jeanette Aw will be taking a break from her patisserie business after she "blacked out" recently at her bakery which opened in May.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug 7), the 42-year-old star wrote: "Once Upon A Time was conceptualised by me. From interior look to paintings on the wall.

"This was envisioned as a place of joy, where I shared this joy with all of you through my bakes. But I guess in this real world, joy and kindness are very easily drowned out."

Aw, who completed a patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo in 2019, continued: "After pushing limits for the entire month, the body just decided to give way. Mentally and physically.

"I blacked out in this place of pristine white. Sincere apologies for not being able to fulfil the orders today."

Aw said the episode made her realise some priorities.

"I will be taking September to rest and we will not be open. Time to recover, recalibrate and reset the entire order system," she said.

Aw's manager told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that she fainted on Friday night while baking cakes as she has over-worked herself for close to three months.

The manager added that Aw will complete her orders in August before going for the break.

Aw recently hosted the baking competition show Creme De La Creme with actress Fann Wong, in which they also served as judges with pastry chef Janice Wong and other guests.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.