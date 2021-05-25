Jeanette Aw breaks the internet, bakery website crashes before official launch

Melissa Teo
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram/jeanetteaw, Instagram/onceuponatime

After years of baking and months of planning, actress Jeanette Aw has finally opened her new pastry shop, Once Upon A Time, at Hamilton Road. 

And it seems that that her bakes are in hot demand — Once Upon A Time's website was down even before its official launch today (May 25) at 10am. 

While the pastry shop is already fully renovated and functioning, the store is currently not accepting walk-ins. All orders have to be made via its website.  

It's evident that fans are stoked to get their hands on her bakes because when I visited the site at around 9:50 am, I was already greeted by a notice that said "resource limit is reached". 

PHOTO: Screengrab/onceuponatime.sg 

After attempting to refresh the page a few times, I finally managed to make it to the main page, which featured an image with information about her upcoming bake launch. 

PHOTO: Screngrab/onceuponatime.sg 

After almost breaking my mouse from refreshing the page, I finally managed to make it onto the site around some 10 minutes after the launch. However, all I could see was a painting of Jeanette in her new pastry shop — no bakes to be found.

PHOTO: Screengrab/onceuponatime.sg 

Within seconds, this image disappeared and I was back to square one with the "resource limit is reached" page. Hello, darkness my old friend. 

Upon checking the shop's Instagram page, I realised that I wasn't the only one facing the same issue. 

PHOTO: Instagram/onceuponatime

Around an hour later, another update was shared on Instagram story saying that the "website is down". 

PHOTO: Instagram/onceuponatime 

It seems like the whole of Singapore was aggressively camping out for Jeanette's new launch as Once Upon A Time's comment section was flooded with people who couldn't access the page. 

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Sneak peak of her bakes 

Curious about what's on sale? Jeanette offers a sneak peek at her creations in a recent episode of Mediacorp's #justswipelah series. 

Jeanette, who's currently baking everything herself, is starting small with just three items on her menu. 

The first is the new and improved Blueberry Burst ($10), which was actually one of her old recipes. 

Blueberry Burst. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

She will also be selling financiers ($26 for a box of 10), which essentially are small French almond cakes that have an eggshell-like exterior. 

Financier. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube 

Lastly, she'll also be selling her rendition of a pineapple tart with a Western twist — the pineapple financier ($32 for a box of 10). 

Pineapple Financier. PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube 

If you're curious about her bakes, I hope you have more luck than I did with her website. 

ALSO READ: A first look at Jeanette Aw's new pastry shop

melissateo@asiaone.com

#new openings #Local celebrities #Support Local #F&B