How to watch Halo series on Paramount+ and first episode free on YouTube

Just a week after the Halo series premiere on March 24, Paramount+ has made the first 58-minute episode free to watch on YouTube. The only catch is, it is restricted only to US viewers, which means you'll need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to watch it.

The Halo series has even set a new record for Paramount+, becoming its most-watched series premiere worldwide within the first 24 hours of the show's release on March 24.

If you are not able to watch the episode below, be sure to turn on your VPN, and catch Master Chief remove his helmet for the first time ever.

Speaking of VPN, Paramount+ is currently only available in Australia, Canada, the US, Latin America, the Middle East (as a pay TV channel), and the Nordics. You'll have to subscribe to a VPN service to stream from elsewhere in the world.

Sure, there are many VPNs on the market. Some paid and some free, so if you are new to VPN services, be sure to read our guide here, which can help you to decide on which VPN is best for you. There are also reasons why you shouldn't rely on a free VPN service, so be sure to read that up too.

The Paramount+ streaming service plans start at US$4.99 (S$7.00) per month and it currently comes with a 7-day free trial period where you can cancel or change your plan at anytime.

It is also worth noting that the series already has a second season ordered a month before season one premiered. The next season will have a different showrunner, with David Wiener (Homecoming) taking over the role from Kyle Kane (The Last Ship).

It may seem strange that Halo is getting a second season more than a month before the first season's debut, but for big-budget series like this, it has become the norm.

For example, Amazon renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time before the first season started as well.

New episodes for Halo will be released weekly on Thursdays (up to a total of nine episodes), exclusively on Paramount+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.