Huang Zitao sells out 50k feminine pad samples made in own 'transparent' factory

After a company in China was exposed for producing feminine pads from waste material, singer and former member of K-pop group Exo Huang Zitao has taken it upon himself to open a factory and manufacture quality ones.

In mid-March, state broadcaster China Central Television revealed that Liangshan Xixi Paper Products allegedly purchased defective feminine pads and baby diapers from popular brands which were meant for disposal and repackaged them for sale.

In a Weibo livestream that month, Zitao, who turns 32 next month, expressed his anger: "I really can't take this anymore, it's too disgusting! The manufacturers really deserve to go to the 18th level of hell. They don't deserve an easy death after making money this way."

He shared he had been working hard to start a "transparent" factory for feminine pads where the public can see via a livestream how the products are produced 24 hours a day.

Zitao introduces his brand Domyway

On April 11, Zitao held another Weibo livestream to introduce his brand Domyway.

He claimed the absorption rate of his pads outrank other brands and sold around 50,000 samples for 0.01 yuan (S$0.0018) each.

He added his actress-singer wife Xu Yiyang – whom he married in December last year – and his female employees also tested out the products for 90 days.

Promising to sell them at an affordable price, Zitao said his factory will air 24-hour live CCTV footage to maintain transparency in their production process.

Domyway is said to launch sometime in May or June this year.

