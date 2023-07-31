'It hurts to breathe now': Chow Yun Fat suffers hairline fracture in fall, still goes to work the following day

Legendary actor Chow Yun Fat is known for his commitment and professionalism towards his work and he has shown this once again by attending a seminar for university students despite suffering from injuries.

Based on a report by Hong Kong publication ST Headlines last Saturday (July 29), the 68-year-old spoke to the students and staff of the University of Hong Kong on July 28 about life and movies, to tie in with the promotions for his new film One More Chance.

Yun Fat, also affectionately known as Fat Gor (Brother Fat), revealed to the audience that he had an accident while jogging the prior day.

The jogging enthusiast said that he fell on his left side and both of his palms bled after scraping on the stones. He added that he also experienced discomfort in his chest and went to the hospital for a check-up.

In a report by Hong Kong publication As One, he said: "The doctor said that I wouldn't need to go to the hospital if I just had a fall, but I told them that my chest hurt very badly. So I had an X-ray and the doctor found no problem with it, but I told the doctor that I was still in pain."

It was after the doctor had a closer look at the X-ray results that he realised Fat Gor had a hairline fracture on his fourth left rib.

Fat Gor added that the doctors advised him to stop jogging for two months to recuperate.

"It hurts to breathe and laugh now," he said.

Despite that, Fat Gor still insisted on attending the event at the university.

"I was asked if the event should be cancelled. Cancel? I am okay and this is just a scrape," he said, as the audience applauded him for his professionalism and expressed their gratitude to him for keeping his promise.

This is not the first time that Fat Gor had continued working despite suffering from injuries.

It was reported previously that during the filming of One More Chance in 2019, he received a bloody gash to his forehead when his co-star Kenny Wong, 60, landed a blow on his head with a hair spray bottle.

While Kenny and the other crew members on set were concerned about his condition, Fat Gor told them assuringly: "It's just a small wound, don't be afraid. Don't be afraid."

Later, Fat Gor told the crew members calmly that he would go to the hospital to get stitches first and return to continue filming. When he returned to the set later, he told the staff that he had five stitches and joked that it meant he received "five blessings".

One More Chance is showing in theatres now.

