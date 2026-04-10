Hyrox Singapore contestant laments girlfriend filmed Shinee's Minho more than him, netizens don't sympathise

He bought a ticket for his girlfriend to watch him compete, but her eyes were elsewhere instead.

Instagram user Jaiden participated in AIA Hyrox Singapore - which ran last week from April 3 to 5 - and his videos have gained lots of attention because of one popular celebrity.

Minho from the K-pop group Shinee competed in the men's doubles open division with Physical: 100's Hong Beom-seok on April 3. They took home first place in their division and ranked fourth overall with a time of 56 minutes and 21 seconds.

Minho was also present as an audience member on April 4 and 5.

In a post uploaded yesterday (April 9), Jaiden shared a video of Minho supporting Physical: 100's Amotti from the pit. Of course, the clip was taken by his girlfriend.

"My girlfriend filmed him more than me," he lamented with a Korean swear word, adding: "She even asked me to finish quicker because Minho was moving to the next stations."

His video has amassed over 460,000 views in a day, and netizens had zero sympathy for the lad as they understood the fangirl.

"I mean, she can see you at home for the rest of her life. Why bother?" one joked.

"We thank your girlfriend," said another, to which Jaiden replied with crying emojis: "But I bought her the ticket."

Another remarked: "If it was between my husband and my idol, I'd choose my idol too."

Jaiden later made a light-hearted remark in his comments section: "You guys are only here to see Minho hor. All my other Instagram Reels don't have this many views."

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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