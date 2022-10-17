'I almost fainted from crying on the plane': Kenny Bee and wife send daughter overseas for studies

Watching your kids grow up and leave home must be the best and worst day of a parent’s life — doubly so if they’re moving halfway across the world.

Only a few months after celebrating their daughter Blythe’s 18th birthday, veteran Hong Kong singer-actor Kenny Bee and his wife, Fan Jiang, sent her off to the UK to pursue her university education.

Back in April, the proud mum had shared that Blythe had been accepted into three film courses in the UK, namely at King's College London, University of Manchester, and the London Film Academy.

For Fan Jiang, 50, it was a very tearful farewell.

Posting on Instagram last Thursday (Oct 13), she wrote: “Today has been the most unimaginable day since she was born — having to let her go to a foreign land.”

She added: “Though we have rehearsed this for the last few months but I almost fainted from crying on the plane.”

Kenny commented on the post “My girl pretty”, while Blythe shared that she missed her mum.

Kenny, 69, is best-known for his solo music career spanning three decades, as well as being the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the ‘70s pop band The Wynners. His latest movie role was in the 2019 family drama Fagara.

He was married to Hong Kong socialite and actress Teresa Cheung from 1988 to 1999, with whom he has two children. Their marriage ended in 1999 with a highly-publicised divorce and Kenny subsequent filed for bankruptcy in 2002.

He married Fan Jiang in 2014 and they have two daughters together: Blythe and Eloise.

