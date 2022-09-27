Is that Kim Jong-un's daughter? Children of Vincent Zhao, Eric Moo, Sandra Ng and Michael Miu

Wilson Lam's daughter Denice recently won Miss Hong Kong 2022, showing that good looks run in the family.

The 61-year-old former actor was a Hong Kong heart-throb in the 1980s but has since shied away from the entertainment industry.

The void left behind by his absence has now been filled by his daughter's pleasing aesthetics, but who else has inherited their celebrity parents' good looks?

Rosita Zhao

Vincent Zhao recently took to Weibo and posted a message addressed to his daughter Rosita, also known as Rose.

Celebrating her 15th birthday, the 50-year-old actor and martial arts star wrote: "Our eldest princess Rose, happy 15th birthday!

"I still remember how she toddled about as a child and now she's grown into a slim lady. May you be brave, independent, healthy and sunny in a foreign country and may all that is good stay with you at all times!"

PHOTO: Weibo/Vincent Zhao

Last month, Vincent saw Rose off at the airport when she returned to Switzerland for studies. It was reported that Rose is currently studying at the private boarding school Institut Le Rosey.

Happy Moo

Malaysian singer Eric Moo's daughter Happy is keen on following her father's footsteps and has also entered showbiz as a singer.

Last year, the 22-year-old released her first single as a singer-songwriter titled What Is It About You, which has since garnered 82,000 views on YouTube alone.

During a press conference prior to the release of the song, Happy mentioned that she "inherited all the good things" from her mother, adding that her mother is better-looking.

She occasionally updates her Instagram page with her photos. Last month, she uploaded pictures of herself in a bikini at sea, with a post strangely captioned: "I like to pee in the water".

Jillian Chan

Watch out for Jillian Chan because she may just be entering showbiz in a few years.

The 16-year-old appeared to have enjoyed her cameos in the 2021 sports drama film Zero to Hero as well as the recent Chilli Laugh Story, despite mum Sandra Ng paying her only $18 for her efforts in the latter.

Even at home, the 57-year-old actress is strict on Jillian, whose dad is filmmaker Peter Chan.

Sandra asks her daughter to go to bed early and wake up early in order to maintain rhythm in her life and even prohibits her from eating snacks and drinking soft drinks to ensure she develops healthy eating habits, HK01 reported.

Kim Joo-ae

An unprecedented sight was beheld on North Korea's Independence Day celebrations on Sept 9 this year — an adorable girl, reported to be the daughter of 38-year-old Kim Jong-un, was seen waving the flag and singing along.

The girl was the only one wearing a hairband and stood out with white socks in the throng of children and the camera placed special emphasis on her, the Daily Mail reported.

KRT footage showing alleged daughter of Kim Jong Un, leader of N. Korea pic.twitter.com/I6ms4gP6Tm — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) September 26, 2022

Kim's 32-year-old wife Ri Sol-ju also spoke with the girl personally, patting her on the back.

According to North Korean experts cited by the Daily Mail, this girl looks to be the same age as Kim's daughter Joo-ae, who should be 10 this year.

Murphy Miu

While his sister Phoebe is busy with her showbiz career, Murphy Miu — son of Hong Kong showbiz veteran Michael Miu — was exploring down under.

"Under where?" You might ask, and you'd almost be correct.

The 64-year-old actor's son, now 29, took part in a underwear commercial in 2020, where he posed simply in a pair of nude briefs.

It wasn't just any sultry advertisement, however. Murphy's works were more artistic as he sported an "androgynous" look and framed his shots like works of art, 8Days reported.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Murphy is now at Electronic Arts (EA) in Canada as an interface designer for the video game company's National Hockey League simulation video game.

