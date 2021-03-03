I always see Zoe Tay holding a cane with her kids at home: BFF Wang Yuqing

Local TV Ah Jie Zoe Tay occasionally posts loving messages to her three sons on social media.

Now, one of her close friends has revealed another side of the 53-year-old as a mother.

Zoe, who is mum to 16-year-old Brayden, 13-year-old Ashton, and 10-year-old Nathan, was the special guest in the second episode of the Mediacorp programme The Inner Circle. Her BFF, local veteran actor Wang Yuqing, also appeared on the show to talk about their friendship.

Yuqing, who played a couple with Zoe in the 1989 drama A Mother's Love, said: "Zoe is a very strict mother. Every time I go to her home to look for her, she would be holding a cane and seated at the dining table with her children, supervising them in their school work. She wouldn't have time to chit chat with me."

The 60-year-old added that both of them have very different parenting beliefs.

"I feel it's a bit tough being her child. For instance, when we were filming the same drama, she would go home to study with her kids whenever she has a block of free time. It feels like (her kids) don't have a childhood."

Zoe, however, clarified: "My kids once told our helper something that hurt me a lot. My sons asked, 'Why is my mother so busy? I don't get to see my mum.'

"I was very upset when I found out about it, so no matter how much free time I have in between filming, I would always go home to have a meal and spend some time with them."

