'I am Ella of S.H.E': Ella Chen wins latest season of Sisters Who Make Waves

Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen, 42, has reportedly emerged as champion in the latest season of Chinese singing reality television show Sisters Who Makes Waves.

The latest season of the show, which is in its fourth run, assembled a star-studded cast. Besides Ella, there were also Hong Kong actress Ada Choi, Amber Liu from now-defunct South Korean girl group f(x) and Taiwanese singer A-Lin.

The contestants form groups to compete in a series of singing and dancing performances each week to emerge as the final winning team.

This morning (July 18), it was reported that the show filmed its finale, the Championship Group Formation Night, the day before and Ella emerged triumphant as the champion. The finale is expected to be broadcast on July 21.

In her winning speech, Ella reportedly shouted: "Please let me introduce myself again. Hi everyone, I am Ella of S.H.E!"

In this season, Ella's participation in the show gained the attention of fans and viewers as she is known to be part of the popular Taiwanese girl group S.H.E, which also includes Selina Jen and Hebe Tien. In addition, her stage presence, accompanied with her powerful dance moves and bubbly personality won the hearts of fans and other contestants.

One of the most iconic moments in the season was when Ella consoled a fellow member, Taiwanese singer Yuki Hsu, 45, after the latter was criticised for her poor performance. In a clip that was telecast, Ella told Yuki that she is a fan of hers and was worried after she saw Yuki losing her confidence.

Ella told her: "We will always be here with you. It's okay if you don't dance well. There is a possibility that I may also make a mistake on stage. Should one have to die if they make a mistake on stage? Don't we all deserve another chance?"

Although S.H.E have not released new songs as a group in recent years and the members have each advanced in their own careers individually, their friendship still remains strong as ever.

In an interview in May, Ella teared up when she said that when she told Selina and Hebe she was participating in the latest season of Sisters Who Make Waves, the two of them told her: "You are wonderful and the pride of S.H.E".

Speaking through tears, she told reporters then: "I am happy that I did not let them down… They don't have to teach me anything, they just have to believe in me and encourage me and that will be the best support".

