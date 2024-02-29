'I am her lab rat': Wang Yuqing says girlfriend tests their company products on him first

The next time you order some health supplements, don't be surprised to find local actor Wang Yuqing delivering them to you.

The 63-year-old has been working as a deliveryman for his health supplement brand after his long-form Mediacorp drama Sunny Side Up wrapped at the end of last year.

"Since filming ended, I have been depressed, feeling like there is nothing to do. When my partner heard about this, she was mad and got me to deliver the goods immediately, so that I have something to do," he shared with Shin Min Daily News in a report published yesterday (Feb 28).

The business was set up in 2020 with his girlfriend Norah Zhang, who he refers to as his "wife".

Yuqing added: "When I deliver the goods to the customer, they would be very surprised to see me and would give feedback about the products enthusiastically."

He also said that these are "real feedback" that he loves to hear.

Besides that, he also tried out their own products first.

"I am my wife's lab rat, trying out the products personally and promoting them only when they are effective," Yuqing shared.

He also told the Chinese daily that he appreciates that Zhang is shrewd and capable as she manages their products from testing to distribution, which allows them to earn more from the sales.

When asked why he chooses to act when he has income from his insurance, health supplement and culinary businesses, Yuqing replied that he still enjoys performing.

"Once I am filming, I would fully devote myself to it and I enjoy that feeling. You said that I may earn more from my businesses, but because it's my own company, I don't take a salary every month, so it's not counted as a fixed salary," he told the Chinese daily.

He also shared that he has about two or three drama projects currently in discussion and if successful, he will go back to being "trapped" in film sets for another few months soon.

