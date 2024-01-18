'I am now afraid of noise': Veteran Hong Kong star Louise Lee quits acting due to hearing issues

After reportedly suffering from tinnitus for many years, veteran Hong Kong actress Louise Lee has announced that she would quit acting.

The 73-year-old revealed at a recent event that she only has 20 per cent hearing left in her left ear and no longer has plans to film any more dramas in the future. She will only be attending events from now on.

"I am now afraid of noise. It's difficult to balance my hearing on both ears. I've lost almost all my hearing in my left ear while the one in my right ear is equivalent to that of a 20-year-old," Louise explained.

She added that filming for dramas can require actors to stay up late and she doesn't want others to have to accommodate to her needs as she needs to rest more due to her age.

According to media reports, Louise experienced "sudden deafness" in 2019. At the time, her hearing deteriorated to 30 to 40 per cent.

In the beginning, she had to constantly take painkillers to stop her headaches, but her condition continued to worsen. She now wears a hearing aid.

Louise was crowned winner in the 1968 Hong Kong Princess beauty pageant. During her illustrious acting career with broadcaster TVB, she is best known for her award-winning roles in the dramas Heart of Greed (2007) and Moonlight Resonance (2008).

She has also starred in several local Mediacorp dramas such as the 100-episode Portrait of Home (2005), The In-Laws (2011) and Old is Gold (2019).

