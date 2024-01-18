Benz Hui and family personally deliver CNY goodies to ex-MP Lee Bee Wah's home

With three weeks left until Chinese New Year, some local celebrities have released their own Chinese New Year goodies and others are sending gifts to family and friends.

Ex-MP Lee Bee Wah took to Instagram yesterday (Jan 17) to share how veteran star Benz Hui and his family had delivered baked CNY goodies to her home in person.

"Well-loved Hong Kong actor Benz Hui along with his wife Angeli and daughter Charmaine personally delivered my favourite Bakeholic New Year cookies to my house!" she wrote.

"Thanks for feeding me and my family with your yummy bakes!"

In the first photo, Lee, 63, could be seen posing with the family, her arms wrapped around Benz, 75, and Charmaine's shoulders.

It appears that they sent her three different types of cookies.

Cafe Bakeholic is Charmaine's business that opened its first outlet in Dec 2020 at Springside Green.

The 26-year-old later opened another branch at Wheelock Place, right beside her Hong Kong-style cafe Juju.

In April last year, Benz was spotted promoting and selling egg tarts, bolo buns and other pastries in AMK Hub to help with Charmaine's temporary Bakeholic x Juju pop-up.

On Jan 6, Charmaine held a second wedding ceremony with her Singaporean husband Shane Sim at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, after holding one in Hong Kong on Dec 16.

At the former, Lee, who was the MP for Nee Soon South, revealed how she first met Benz and his family when she was doing a walkabout to meet residents and saw the latter viewing his newly renovated home.

"A Hong Kong superstar was going to be my resident, so I went up to introduce myself and took photos with them, that was how we met," Lee told Shin Min Daily News.

She added that Benz and his family invited her to their home for meals and she also assisted them in overseeing some renovation matters when Charmaine was starting her baking business Bakeholic in Singapore.

Lee remained in contact with Benz even after she retired from politics in 2020, and said she was "really happy" for Charmaine.

