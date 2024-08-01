'I can move mountains with my bum': Adele gets in shape for Munich performance

Adele has been "working out like an athlete" to get in shape for her Munich residency.

The Grammy winner kicks off her 10-date run at the custom-built Munich Messe stadium on Friday (Aug 2) and has been "working out like a crazy person" to prepare for playing the huge concerts.

She quipped that she has a "rock solid" booty that could "move mountains".

Speaking at one of her recent Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency shows, she spilled: "I am back at my gym grind like nobody's business, I am doing two or three sessions a day.

"My a**e is getting rock solid again! I can move mountains with my bum. I have been working out like a crazy person. The reason that I am working out like I'm an athlete again is because that stage is f****** enormous."

Following the conclusion of her Vegas residency in November, the 36-year-old superstar is planning to take things easy and spend quality time with her sports agent partner Rich Paul, 42, and her 11-year-old son Angelo - whom she has with ex-spouse Simon Konecki.

She told German outlet ZDF: "I don't have any plans for new music, at all.

"I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

